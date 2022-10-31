Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening, killing at least 75 people. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, collapsed around 6.30 pm. Catch all live updates here:
31 Oct 2022, 06:28 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse death toll reaches 100
More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department
31 Oct 2022, 06:17 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 75
At least 75 people were killed on Sunday in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Authorities said nearly 500 people including women and children were celebrating a religious festival on and around the suspension bridge in Morbi in western India when cables supporting it snapped soon after dark.
31 Oct 2022, 06:13 AM IST
Morbi bridge was reopened for the public last week.
The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.
31 Oct 2022, 06:00 AM IST
NDRF dispatches five teams for rescue operation
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched five teams on Sunday for a rescue operation after more than 60 people died in a cable bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.
31 Oct 2022, 05:59 AM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets injured persons at Morbi Civil Hospital
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the injured persons at Morbi Civil Hospital after they were injured in the collapse of the cable bridge.
31 Oct 2022, 05:58 AM IST
Marine commandos, seamen rushed for rescue operation
The Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat has sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed that claimed lives of over 60 persons, informed the defence officials.
31 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Death toll rises to 68, confirms Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
The death toll has risen to 68 till now in Gujarat's Morbi cable bridge collapse that occurred in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed on Monday.
31 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting after cable bridge collapses in Morbi
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday held a review meeting soon after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, claiming the lives of 68 people.