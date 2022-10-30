Morbi cable bridge collapse in Gujarat: 60 people died, rescue operation begins. 10 updates2 min read . 09:23 PM IST
- Death toll rises to 35 till now in Gujarat's Morbi cable bridge collapse according to the Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja
Hundreds of people fell into a river when a cable bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed with several critically injured, officials said. Ambulances have reached the spot to carry injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway. A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river. "We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river," the official said.
Hundreds of people fell into a river when a cable bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed with several critically injured, officials said. Ambulances have reached the spot to carry injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway. A fire department official said that boats were being used to rescue people from the river. "We are carrying out rescue work using boats. There are around 40-50 people in the river," the official said.
"More than 60 people have died," says Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot
"More than 60 people have died," says Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot
Eyewitnesses said that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.
Eyewitnesses said that there were several women, children and others on the hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.
We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi. PM Modi called me to ask about the situation & Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people, says Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot.
We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi. PM Modi called me to ask about the situation & Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people, says Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot.
A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.
A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.
3 NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed, says DG NDRF Atul Karwal.
3 NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed, says DG NDRF Atul Karwal.
I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy. The state government will provide ₹4 lakhs to the family of each deceased & ₹50,000 to the injured, tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy. The state government will provide ₹4 lakhs to the family of each deceased & ₹50,000 to the injured, tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
We have been able to rescue most of the people there... we are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre. NDRF & other agencies instructed to reach the spot. Most people injured due to the collapse have been admitted to the hospital, says Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi.
We have been able to rescue most of the people there... we are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre. NDRF & other agencies instructed to reach the spot. Most people injured due to the collapse have been admitted to the hospital, says Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi.
Around 6:30pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot... I'll be reaching the spot too: Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi.
Around 6:30pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot... I'll be reaching the spot too: Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi.
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.
PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies