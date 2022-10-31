Morbi tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces state mourning on 2 Nov

With 134 lives lost at the tragic bridge collapse in the Morbi district of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced the observance of a state-wide mourning day in Gujarat on 2 November for the victims of the tragedy and their families.
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan.
“A high level meeting was held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi. A decision has been taken in this meeting to observe a state-wide mourning in Gujarat on the next date, November 2, in mourning for the deceased who died in the tragedy of Morbi," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted in Gujarati.
The Chief Minister also informed that on the day of mourning the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.
He appealed to everyone all across the state to pray for the eternal peace of departed souls and also to give strength to the families of the victims, to bear this trauma.
According to the documents of Municipality, the Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group had the contract to renovate the British-era hanging bridge and was also allowed to charge tickets in the range of Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 for its use. The company claimed that it spent Rs. 2 crores on renovation and also roped in experts for the repair work. The material used in the renovation was also as per specifications by "specialized firms," the company claimed.
During the high-level meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the incident and he emphasized ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance. PM Modi is expected to visit the site of the incident on Tuesday.
In the state of West Bengal, which has faced several bridge collapses in past few years, the government asked for health reports of all cable-stayed bridges from the administrations of the districts where they are located.
