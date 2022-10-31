Morbi tragedy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces state mourning on 2 Nov

According to the documents of Municipality, the Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group had the contract to renovate the British-era hanging bridge and was also allowed to charge tickets in the range of Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 for its use. The company claimed that it spent Rs. 2 crores on renovation and also roped in experts for the repair work. The material used in the renovation was also as per specifications by "specialized firms," the company claimed.