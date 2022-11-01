It is worth noting that more than 130 people lost their lives and several are still missing when a century-old bridge collapsed in Morbi district of Gujarat. The bridge was opened days ago, after being closed for months in the name of maintenance. Till now, the police have arrested around 9 people in the incident. Out of these nine people are government officials, ticket sellers, and people from the company Oreva. This company was assigned the renovation task of the bridge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}