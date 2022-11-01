Morbi tragedy: PM Modi chairs high level meeting, says 'detailed inquiry' need of the hour2 min read . 06:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high level meeting to review the situation of Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Tuesday
It is the need of the hour to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry to identify all aspects related to the Morbi bridge collapse, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefly informed about the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the victims of the accident.
He also ordered the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families. They must ensure that the family members must be provided with all kinds of assistance and receive all possible help in the tragic hour. He ordered the speedy implementation of the key findings of the inquiry.
In addition to the senior officials, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of the Gujarat Government Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of Gujarat, MLAs, MPs, and other officials were present in the meeting.
Before chairing the review meeting the Prime Minister also visited the site of the bridge mishap. Along with this, he visited the local hospital where most of the injured people were admitted for treatment. Before visiting the hospital, he interacted with the personnel involved in the rescue operation on the site of the Bridge collapse.
It is worth noting that more than 130 people lost their lives and several are still missing when a century-old bridge collapsed in Morbi district of Gujarat. The bridge was opened days ago, after being closed for months in the name of maintenance. Till now, the police have arrested around 9 people in the incident. Out of these nine people are government officials, ticket sellers, and people from the company Oreva. This company was assigned the renovation task of the bridge.
Before the arrival of the Prime Minister, several parties were protesting on the site against the state government in the bridge collapse case. NCP leader, Reshma Patel, who was protesting on the site before PM’s visit was forcefully taken away by the police personnel and detained.
