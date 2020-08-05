Home >News >India >More businesses in India re-open even as COVID-19 cases surge
A health worker collects swab samples from people to test for COVID-19 infection (ANI)
A health worker collects swab samples from people to test for COVID-19 infection (ANI)

More businesses in India re-open even as COVID-19 cases surge

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 03:42 PM IST Anuron Kumar Mitra , Reuters

  • While India struggles to check the spread of Covid-19, more businesses are opening as compared to previous months during the lockdown
  • The death toll is accentuating with almost 40,000 fatalities till now while country goes onto record more than 50,000 cases on daily basis

MUMBAI : India reported on Wednesday 52,509 new cases over the novel coronavirus, taking its tally of infections to more than 1.91 million, nevertheless authorities eased restrictions aimed at limiting its spread, allowing gyms and yoga studios to open.

India is one of the world's hardest-hit countries, with nearly 40,000 people dead of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

But the health ministry said India's fatality rate was now 2.10%, the lowest since the outbreak first appeared.

The government has been struggling to stop the spread of the virus while also trying to minimise the economic damage and the hardships lockdowns inflict on the poor.

Authorities in the financial hub of Mumbai allowed shops in malls to reopen after more than four months of lockdown, as the number of cases in the city that was hard hit by the outbreak has begun to slowly decline.

Cinemas remain closed and restaurants in most parts of the country are offering only limited services.

On testing for the virus, the ministry said 15,119 tests were being conducted for every million people.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

Bharat can’t shoulder the larger Indian economy

3 min read . 27 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout