More coal-fired plants, gas-based units to meet peak demand in summers

More coal-fired plants, gas-based units to meet peak demand in summers1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Power utilities have been directed to undertake maintenance of coal-based power plants well in advance to avoid disruptions during peak summer months, a power ministry statement said, adding that all imported coal-based plants have been asked to run at full capacity from 16 March.
New Delhi: The Union ministry of power on Thursday said that it has crafted a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during the summer months. As part of the strategy, government would commission more coal-based power plants and run gas-based units to meet the surge in demand.
