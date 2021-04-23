Companies ranging from steelmakers to refiners to logistics firms are extending a helping hand by retooling their processes to produce oxygen for the sick or transporting medical equipment as supplies at hospitals dwindle.

While Jindal Steel and Power and Vedanta group have volunteered to supply oxygen from their plants, Allcargo Logistics has offered to ship 90,000 tents, 2 million masks and 500 oxygen concentrators from Singapore for the Maharashtra government. The concentrators help produce oxygen from air.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages, India’s healthcare system is near breaking point, with thousands of critically sick people failing to secure treatment and hospitals turning away patients, unable to provide critical oxygen supplies.

As of Friday, nearly a dozen firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd, are supplying oxygen to hospitals. Industries use oxygen for combustion, oxidation, cutting and chemical reactions. To make industrial oxygen suitable for administering to humans, firms need to free it from impurities.

Manufacturers prepare liquid oxygen with 99.5% purity, which is then stored in large tankers and transported to distributors in cryogenic tankers at a specified temperature. It’s then regasified and filled into cylinders by distributors. These cylinders are then dispatched to hospitals.

“It is not possible to set up new oxygen manufacturing plants or expand existing ones at short notice. That has also aggravated the demand-supply issue," said a Mumbai-based doctor, adding that with various firms pitching in, oxygen supply is being managed.

In a tweet on Friday, the German embassy in India said Linde and Tata group have secured 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India in order to increase transport capacity from production sites to pandemic hotspots.

According to the Steel Authority of India (Sail), the company has so far supplied 35,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen of 99.7% purity from its plants at Bokaro (Jharkhand), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Durgapur and Burnpur in West Bengal.

“We have more than 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen readily available at Angul. We can provide 100 tonnes/day to any government that needs it," Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, said in a tweet.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.