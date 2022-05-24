Can the Omicron subvariants cause another COVID surge?

Omicron took off at a much higher rate in many countries, including India. And, South Africa's experiences reassure us that the two sub-lineages are not going to cause a large-scale problem if we are careful enough. He said, "BA.4 and BA.5 caused a surge in cases a couple of weeks ago, but they came down rapidly. They did not go as high as the Omicron did back in November, December last year."