The state health department of Maharashtra, in reaction to a 17.7% increase in coronavirus infections this week compared to last week, identified the XBB variety, detected for the first time in India, as well as winter and the holiday season, as potential triggers for subsequent increases.

The XBB variety reported in the state has "growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property", according to a health department bulletin. A first for the nation, the state has also seen the BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 varieties.

According to the report, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 17.17% between October 10 and 16 compared to the week before, October 3 to October 9. Densely populated Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai saw the greatest increases.

"Some experts are predicting a rise (in cases) in the coming winter season, especially in festive environs," the bulletin cautioned. It said the proportion of BA.2.75, an Omicron sub-variant, among cases detected had decreased from 95% to 76%.

The state health department said people must not ignore flu-like symptoms and should get medical advice at the earliest. The earliest possible COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed by everyone. Comorbidity sufferers should use particular vigilance when in public spaces. Influenza-like sickness patients should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible., the department's bulletin advised.

The Kerala government announced earlier on October 17 that it was stepping up preventive measures in the state in light of new genetic variations of COVID-19 being reported from other parts of the world.

In a statement, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said that everyone should be extra cautious and wear masks correctly for self protection, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities because COVID-19's new genetic variants, XBB and XBB1, are more contagious than its older genetic variants.

The new COVID variations are more likely to have a significant impact on the elderly and those with comorbidities, hence both groups must receive the booster/preventive dose of the vaccination.

