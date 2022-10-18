More contagious new COVID variant: After Kerala, Maharashtra issues fresh alerts2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 06:39 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has warned of COVID-19 spike citing evasive XBB, winter and festive season.
The state health department of Maharashtra, in reaction to a 17.7% increase in coronavirus infections this week compared to last week, identified the XBB variety, detected for the first time in India, as well as winter and the holiday season, as potential triggers for subsequent increases.