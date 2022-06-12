More contagious subvariant of Covid-19 Omicron strain detected in Russia2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 09:52 AM IST
- At present, the BA.2 Omicron variant and its sub-variants are dominant in Russia, accounting for about 95% of all new cases
A more contagious subvariant of the Covid-19 Omicron strain has been detected in Russia, the country's senior official at the national consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said. According to the TASS news agency, the BA.4 sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant has been found in Russia.