More contagious subvariant of Covid-19 Omicron strain detected in Russia

The BA.4 variant was first detected from a specimen collected on January 10, 2022 in South Africa. BA.4 shares many of the same mutations as the original Omicron variant, but have more in common with the BA.2 variant. It possesses a number of additional mutations, some of which could change their characteristics. The BA.4 Omicron subvariant carries an L452R mutation, which was also previously detected in the Delta variant, and is thought to make the virus more contagious by enhancing the virus’s ability to attach to human cells; it may also help it to partially evade destruction by immune cells. The subvariant also possesses a genetic change, called an F486V mutation, near where their spike protein binds to human cells. This may also help them partially evade our immune response.

