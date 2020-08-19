More Covid-19 active cases in Pune than Mumbai. What Pune Mayor has to say

Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said. He added that more number of people are being discharged after recovering from coronavirus infection.

Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted here, which is more than Mumbai. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Pune having more number of #COVID19 cases than Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OHwc0SuR4R — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Pune district reported 2,543 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 1,29,569, a health official said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district reached 3,200 with 96 people succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.

"Of the 2,543 cases, 1,224 were from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 76,157 patients so far. However, 1,168 patients were also discharged from the hospitals in the city," he said.

785 new cases were recorded from Pimpri Chinchwad where the case count now stands at 36,863.

Meanwhile, Pune's first sero survey has found that 51.5 per cent of the 1644 respondents from five highly- affected wards in the city have seroprevalence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 infection. Data from the The survey had 1,664 respondents (all above 18 years) from the citys five wards whose population is 3.66 lakh.

On Sunday, Pune district overtook Mumbai to become Maharashtra’s worst affected due to novel coronavirus. Pune reported the first Covid-19 positive case in the state on March 9 and since then the number of cases has continued to multiply.

