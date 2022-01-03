Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is considering opting for more containment measures to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus. The Karnataka government would be discussing this Covid situation with experts this week only. CM Bommai said, "Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people".

At present, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM from December 28 till January 7 morning.

The chief minister said that Omicron was spreading at a very fast pace in the country and the neighbouring states, therefore it would be discussed with experts to contain the novel coronavirus.

He has directed officials to be extra careful in the district such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Bidar bordering Maharashtra which is witnessing a massive rise in Covid cases.

Bommai added that only fully vaccinated people are being allowed in the state.

Earlier, CM Bommai had said, "Our stand is very clear. In the past, the lockdown was imposed. The same should not happen again. For this, we are taking stringent measures. People have to cooperate with us".

The CM further assured that the state is fully prepared for the expected third wave of Covid-19.

"We should be prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also face any challenging exigencies. Oxygen supply companies have been contacted to ensure adequate timely supply unlike the shortages witnessed last time. District and taluk hospitals have been instructed to get their oxygen plants ready to function. Action has been taken to keep 4000 oxygen beds ready. Indents are being prepared to procure an adequate stock of medicines," he said.

Over the last five days, Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with daily cases crossing over the 1,000 mark. The state has reported 10 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.

