More Covid curbs in Karnataka? Here's what CM said on lockdown's possibility

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is considering opting for more containment measures to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus. The Karnataka government would be discussing this Covid situation with experts this week only. CM Bommai said, "Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people".

