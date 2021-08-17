Thiruvananthapuram: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that Kerala will be given more vaccine doses in the coming days.

He held a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and later said that the Centre will provide every possible assistance to Kerala to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was also present at the meeting.

"The Centre will provide every possible assistance to Kerala to tackle the COVID-19. We are increasing the quota of vaccines for all states day by day. In the coming days, the Kerala government will be given more vaccine doses," Mandaviya said.

Earlier, in the day, he said, "The Centre allocates ₹267.35 crores to Kerala under Emergency COVID-19 Response Package-II. It will strengthen the state's health infrastructure. Additionally, ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool."

The Union Health Minister also met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later in the day.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 1,79,155 COVID-19 active cases in Kerala while 18,601 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

