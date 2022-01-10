The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting today to discuss further restrictions in the national capital as Covid-19 cases are rising in the city. The officials are also expected to discuss 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

What is Red Alert?

The Red Alert is the topmost level of restrictions, including a total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services, under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) approved by DDMA.

Under GRAP, Red Alert is sounded when Covid positivity crosses 5 per cent and stays so for two consecutive days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is no need to panic citing the comparative statistics with the second wave in the country.

Addressing a presser after recovering from COVID-19, Kejriwal said that the Government does not intend to impose lockdown in the city.

"We do not want to impose any lockdown in the city. There will not be lockdown if you follow COVID appropriate behaviour. We do not intend to impose lockdown at the moment. We want to impose the least restrictions so that the people can earn their livelihood," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal further said that in the DDMA meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the Government will review the current situation with the experts.

"We have a meeting of DDMA tomorrow. We will review the current situation with the experts on what needs to be done further. We are also getting the support of the Centre," he said.

With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and its variant Omicron, a weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since May 1 last year, said the state health department on Sunday.

