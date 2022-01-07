Omicron threat: As Covid cases and positivity rate surge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on January 10 to decide on more restrictions, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The DDMA, apex planning body responsible for disaster risk reduction initiatives, in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi.

According to the report, a meeting was of DDMA was held today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. At the meeting, the current Covid situation and the increasing Omicron cases were discussed in detail.

Delhi on Friday reported 17,335 fresh infection cases with a positivity rate of 17.73%. Today's number is highest in seven months. The cases are rising fast as till Tuesday the daily count was about 5,000 cases.

Last week, the authority had ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The next level of curbs can be imposed in the city as positivity rate is nearing 20%. The government has already announced weekend curfew effective tomorrow (Saturday, January 8). The night curfew has also been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am.

With inputs from ANI

