As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, the state government has imposed more restrictions. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister chaired the meeting virtually from the United States where he is undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported.

Let's take a look at the restrictions in Kerala as Covid cases continue to rise

1) The educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks. "The meeting has decided to close, for two weeks, the educational institutions with less than 40 per cent attendance for three consecutive days and declare it as a cluster. The categorisation of districts based on the infection and hospitalisation will come to effect from Tuesday," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

2)The state government has categorised districts in A, B and C based on the spread of the infection.

3) In the districts falling under the A category, all social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people.

4)No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.

5) Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts.

More curbs in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram amid covid spurt

Thiruvananthapuram district has been included in the "category C" - where there will be the highest restrictions in Kerala is the only district in that category.

All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts. However, residential educational institutions are allowed to operate on a bio-bubble model.

Kerala covid cases

Kerala, which has been registering over 45,000 daily new COID-19 cases for the past few days, on Monday recorded 26,514 fresh positive cases taking the total affected in the state to 56,46,665.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!