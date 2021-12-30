Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to highly transmissible variant Omicron, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that certain restrictions will be imposed in areas where infections are increasing in the state.

On Wednesday, West Bengal recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases, with 1,089 fresh infections. Kolkata alone reported 540 new cases.

Banerjee, however, said restrictions cannot be imposed everywhere as it may impact the economy as has been the case since the onset of the pandemic.

She said cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flights.

"Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high," she said.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the officials to reviewe the emerging pandemic situation and consider closing schools and colleges.

"We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years," she said.

With inputs form PTI

