With Maharashtra reporting a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be convening a meeting with the Covid-19 task force today to decide on the course of action to contain the virus.

Yesterday, the state reported 3,900 fresh cases of Covid-19 of which 85 were of Omicron cases. The state accounts for the second-highest Omicron variant cases, after Delhi (263).

State capital Mumbai also recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases by clocking 2,510 infections, the highest daily addition since May 8.

Amid the spurt in coronavirus caseload, the Maharashtra government has issued detailed guidelines for low-key New Year celebrations.

The Maharashtra government has restricted the number of gatherings at some places place like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty, etc. The state has prohibited religious or cultural programmes on the occasion of New Year's celebration.

Mumbai has imposed Section 144 starting from today till 7th January 2022 amid Omicron threats. The city police have prohibited celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!