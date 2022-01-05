Top ministers and officials of Maharashtra are holding a key meet today to discuss the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. The meeting is being attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the administration has decided to shut schools for Classes 1 to 8 in Pune district till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of the COVID-19 situation, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said teaching in online mode will continue. The decision has come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till January 31

Earlier Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said. Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpari-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 12,160 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.