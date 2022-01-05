More curbs in Maharashtra? Key meeting today amid rising covid cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the administration has decided to shut schools for Classes 1 to 8 in Pune district till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of the COVID-19 situation, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said teaching in online mode will continue. The decision has come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till January 31