09 Jan 2023
The move will make drugs cheaper, and manufacturers failing to comply will have to deposit the overcharged amount with the government.
New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price of 93 essential formulations including pain killers and drugs used to treat cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, bacterial infections, pneumonia, tuberculosis, thyroid, epilepsy, and urinary tract infections.