New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price of 93 essential formulations including pain killers and drugs used to treat cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, bacterial infections, pneumonia, tuberculosis, thyroid, epilepsy, and urinary tract infections.

The move will make drugs cheaper, and manufacturers failing to comply will have to deposit the overcharged amount with the government.

“All manufacturers of scheduled formulation, selling the branded or generic or both the versions of scheduled formulations at a price higher than the ceiling price shall revise the prices of all such formulations downward not exceeding the ceiling price plus goods and services tax as applicable if any," said a government notification.

Drugmakers are mandatorily asked to issue a price list of drugs to the drug regulator through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to the tate drug controller and dealers.

For example, the price of Digoxin formulation 0.25 mg which is used for heart conditions, has been fixed at ₹7.14 per tablet, and Pyrazinamide formulation of 1000 mg used for the treatment of tuberculosis, has been kept ₹9.39 per tablet.

Similarly, the ceiling price of Docetaxel formulation 20mg per vial meant for the treatment of cancer has been kept ₹2,558.14 which earlier used to cost more than ₹ 5,000 per vial.

“The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount as per the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and Essential Commodities Act 1955," stated the notification.

Makers of drug formulations having an MRP lower than the ceiling price shall continue to maintain the existing MRP. In addition to this, every retailer and dealer is required to display the price list at their business site in a manner so as to be easily accessible to anyone.

Last year in November, the union health ministry notified 384 important lifesaving drugs and brought them under price control. All hospitals—government as well as private—are required to keep a bulk stock of these drugs.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of the department of pharmaceutical were not answered.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the authority has taken several measures to ensure the availability of essential drugs at affordable prices and brought several medical devices under the price control.

Earlier this month, in view of rising covid cases in other countries, NPPA extended the timeline for capping the trade margin of five medical devices—pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitoring machine, nebulizer, digital thermometer, and glucometer till 31 March. These medical devices are essential medical equipment used for the treatment of covid-19.