News
More flying rights for all, but India has a different idea in mind
Summary
- India is keen to grant airlines more flying rights for so-called point-to-point traffic, says civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
India is keen to grant airlines more flying rights for so-called point-to-point traffic, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, as the country pursues its ambition to build its own aviation hubs.
