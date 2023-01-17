More H1B, L visas in 2022 than in 2019…: US claims ‘significant improvement’ in visa issuance in India2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
US said it has taken several steps like increasing the number of staff to further facilitate the process
The United States on Tuesday informed there has been significant progress in the issuance of business visas to Indians and a marked improvement in H1B issuance also. As travel opened soon after the pandemic, there were serious challenges with regard to issuance of visas. However, the US said it has taken several steps like increasing the number of staff to further facilitate the process
Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, also said that "incredible" progress has been made for issuance of visas for students.
At the business side, "we have also made significant progress by issuing more H1B and L visas in 2022 than we did even in 2019 before the pandemic, that is a significant improvement. Even we are still in the process of ramping up our staff... Is there more work to do? Yes, there is more work to do and we are committed to doing that.
"We are doubling the number of direct hires, we have to facilitate the issuance of visas here at the embassy and we are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to also work in the process in the areas of visas.
"So we are continuing to take steps... We have already made progress and are issuing more visas than we ever did before," Venkataraman said.
Speaking about the difficulties they faced due to the pandemic, he said, "As you can imagine, during the pandemic, we had to significantly reduce our operations and we are unable to issue visas in that context. I am pleased to say that we have really rebounded from that situation, we have taken a number of concrete steps to facilitate the issuance of visas."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September raised the issue of the backlog of visa applications from India to which the top American diplomat said he was sensitive to the matter and has the plan to address it.
The State Department has said in the past that has made great strides in returning to pre-pandemic visa processing levels and in reducing appointment wait times.
According to travel.state.gov reports on October 31, there is an average of 900 days' wait time for appointments for visitors' visas (B1/B2), an average of 400 days wait time for students (F, M,J), and an average 300 days' wait time for petition-based temp workers like H, L, O, P and Q across the US consulates in India
(With inputs from agencies)
