More heatwave days ahead? Gujarat braces for 3°C rise in mercury, multiple states on IMD's alert — weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave alert for Northwest and Central India till 28 April and listed some steps to avoid heat stroke and mishap, which are as follows:

• Drink plenty of water

• Avoid direct sun between 12 noon and 4 PM

• Wear light, loose clothing

• Use hats and umbrellas

• Neither leave kids nor pets in parked vehicles

It is expected that heat wave conditions will abate after 28 April. Suggesting relief from intense heat after 2 days, the weather office issued yellow alert for heat wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

View full Image View full Image Multiple states are on IMD's heat wave alert on 26 April.

The weather office in its latest press release stated, “Hot and humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over …Odisha during 26th -27th; Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe on 26th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th -29th April.”

Meanwhile, warm night conditions are likely to in isolated pockets of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on 26 April. Residents of Haryana and Delhi can expect similar weather conditions during the night between 26 and 27 April while Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh can brace for warm night conditions on 27 and 28 April.

According to IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on 25 April. Furthermore, heat wave conditions existed at a few places over Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan on Saturday. At the same time, Haryana reported severe warm night conditions while Rajasthan saw somewhat less intense warm night conditions yesterday.

After recording maximum temperature departures markedly above normal, even greater than 5.1°C at many places, IMD forecasted, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 °C likely over Gujarat State till 26th April fall by 2-4 °C during 27th April-01st May.” The weather office predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures over plains of Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region till 27th April.

“Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-6 °C likely over Northeast till 27th and thereafter no significant change during 28th April -01st May," IMD said.

East and Northeast India to see heavy rains Predicting precipitation in East and Northeast India, the Meteorological Department said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th & 29th; Assam & Meghalaya on 26th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th -30th; with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 27th, 28th 30th April & 01st May and Assam & Meghalaya during 27th April-01st May.” Heavy downpour is also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal region and Sikkim till 1 May.