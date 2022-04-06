More heatwaves in April, warns IMD DG; issues alert for northwest, central India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Temperatures will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
'More intense and frequent heatwave" conditions in April, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday, predicting that temperatures are set to rise above normal for northwest and central India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
'More intense and frequent heatwave" conditions in April, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday, predicting that temperatures are set to rise above normal for northwest and central India.
Read below to know more
Read below to know more
The weather department had earlier predicted that April will be “more severe" than March and the temperatures will be higher than normal, Mohapatra said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department had earlier predicted that April will be “more severe" than March and the temperatures will be higher than normal, Mohapatra said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said at a virtual event on “Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable".
“We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said at a virtual event on “Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable".
“The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. And, we expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts," he added.
“The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. And, we expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts," he added.
The IMD in a statement said the ongoing heatwave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from 27 March .
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD in a statement said the ongoing heatwave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from 27 March .
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh by 29 March.
It extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh by 29 March.
“This spell has been continuing for a longer period and has already completed more than a week. Besides, a persistent heatwave is being observed over northern plains, central India and parts of the western Himalayan region with the maximum temperature in the range of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius at higher ridges. Heatwave data for April (2017-2021) shows this type of longer spell is not unusual," it said.
“This spell has been continuing for a longer period and has already completed more than a week. Besides, a persistent heatwave is being observed over northern plains, central India and parts of the western Himalayan region with the maximum temperature in the range of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius at higher ridges. Heatwave data for April (2017-2021) shows this type of longer spell is not unusual," it said.
Eight to 12 days long heatwave spells were observed over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and parts of Gujarat in April 2017 and 2019. Six to eight days long heatwave spells were observed over parts of the western Himalayan region covering Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in April 2017, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Eight to 12 days long heatwave spells were observed over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and parts of Gujarat in April 2017 and 2019. Six to eight days long heatwave spells were observed over parts of the western Himalayan region covering Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in April 2017, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!