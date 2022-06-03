Prof. Bhargava appealed to the students to use the high-quality education, training and research received at the Institute to its maximum potential in the service of the people.
NEW DELHI :Non-Communicable Diseases and Covid-19 have posed a challenge. Therefore, more high-quality research is needed in healthcare areas as well as mapping their differentials by gender, social and regional disparities for the national planning and policy formation, said Prof. Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.
Prof Bhargava was addressing the 63rd convocation of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai and distributed awarded gold and silver award to around 255 students for excellence in research and academic work.
Prof. Bhargava appealed to the students to use the high-quality education, training and research received at the Institute to its maximum potential in the service of the people.
“Various population parameters have improved in the country during recent times as shown by the recent National Family Health Survey (2019-21). However, emerging non-communicable diseases like Covid-19 pose a challenge, he said. Therefore, more and more high-quality research is needed in these areas as well as mapping their differentials by gender, social and regional disparities for the national planning and policy formation," said Prof Bhargava, who is also a director general of Indian Council of Medical Research.
Prof Bhargava appreciated the contribution of IIPS in training population scientists and evidence-based population research in the country since 1956.
Dr. K. Vijay Raghavan, former principal scientific advisor to the Central government, appreciated IIPS and its role in the development and monitoring of various government programmes in health and social sectors.
Dr. Raghavan highlighted the problems of biodiversity degradation, climate change, differentials in high quality education and labour force participation, diseases, wars and the huge developmental gaps between rich and poor countries.
“Having access to high quality research, training and education can mitigate the challenges in our country and globally". He advised that knowledge, research and training available at institutions like IITs, AIIMSs, and IIPS should not be limited to their campus, but must reach colleges and universities located in remotest areas of the country.
