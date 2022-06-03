“Various population parameters have improved in the country during recent times as shown by the recent National Family Health Survey (2019-21). However, emerging non-communicable diseases like Covid-19 pose a challenge, he said. Therefore, more and more high-quality research is needed in these areas as well as mapping their differentials by gender, social and regional disparities for the national planning and policy formation," said Prof Bhargava, who is also a director general of Indian Council of Medical Research.