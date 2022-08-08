More Ho-Ho AC buses will run in Mumbai for tourists today2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST informed that the passengers can buy tickets for ₹150 and travel for an entire day in Ho-Ho buses.
Eyeing on easing travel for tourists visiting the Mumbai city and increasing the average footfall, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that another hop-on-hop-off (Ho-Ho) AC bus service will begin from today, Monday, for the tourists, said officials as quoted by news agency ANI. The move coincides with the 75th foundation day of BEST.