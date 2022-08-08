Eyeing on easing travel for tourists visiting the Mumbai city and increasing the average footfall, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that another hop-on-hop-off (Ho-Ho) AC bus service will begin from today, Monday, for the tourists, said officials as quoted by news agency ANI. The move coincides with the 75th foundation day of BEST.

Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST informed that the passengers can buy tickets for ₹150 and travel for an entire day in Ho-Ho buses. "They (tourists) can also board other similar buses operating on the route. This AC bus service will make 'Mumbai Darshan' more fun and convenient for the tourists," he said.

He also added that the double-decker electric buses are likely to be unveiled very soon.

Maharashtra | BEST introduces hop on-hop off (Ho-Ho) AC bus service for tourists in South Mumbai to coincide with its 75th foundation day (07.08) pic.twitter.com/jjrCghlkZi — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Providing details about double-decker electric buses, Chandra said, "The new electric buses that has already been started here, will also increase in numbers. Around 50% of our buses will be electric buses by the end of 2023 and in 2026, all our buses will be electric."

At present, the Ho-Ho buses are being operated from Gateway of India to Juhu Chowpatty, with several tourist halts on the way. Now, the new Ho-Ho buses will be functional from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to various other spots around the city.

Earlier, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on had requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to cancel the contract awarded by the civic body for procuring 2,100 electrict buses from Evey Trans Private Limited.

BEST had awarded this contract of e-buses to Evey Trans Private Limited, but the Bombay High Court had recently said that the tender process was 'incorrect'.

Despite this, the BEST has not cancelled the e-buses contract yet, the BJP MLA said, adding that the state government must immediately intervene because the matter is serious.

(With ANI inputs)