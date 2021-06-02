More Indians focussing on keeping their digital devices safe: Report

The ‘2021 Consumer Security Mindset Survey’ said that as many as 57% consumers agree that digital hygiene or the lack of it can put themselves and their families at risk. Two out of three Indians (68%) check if the network that they are joining is secure before connecting. Furthermore, more than half (53%) feel more vulnerable to risks when someone has visited their home and has connected to their internet. Perceived to be most vulnerable to cyber threats are Wi-Fi networks (57%), someone’s home computer (46%), smart home assistants (26%), smart TV (28%), and gaming systems (29%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}