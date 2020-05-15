More Indians want to buy car due to Covid concerns: Report

NEW DELHI : Coronavirus related concerns might lead to an increase in car sales in India as more and more Indians prefer to have a personal car, according to a survey. At least 40% people said they are more likely to buy a new or a used car, after coronavirus crisis and 31% said their buying pattern will not change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ipsos COVID 19 Impact on Auto Global Study shows there are likely to be happy tidings on the anvil, especially for India," the report said. However, 29% people are riding on caution and are less likely to purchase a new or a used car, it said.

Safety and protection is the main factor driving prospective buyers to purchase a vehicle now.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, we are likely to see consumers exercising precautions and self-distancing and choosing personal vehicles for mobility and more number of purchase intenders choosing to buy personal vehicles, and it is something which consumers will do to safeguard their own health and safety," says Balaji Pandiaraj, Executive Director, Automotive and Mobility Development, Ipsos India.

Auto majors had reported zero sales last month due to the lockdown. This month, as some restrictions were relaxed, auto companies have started partial production of their plants and dealerships have also been opened at several places.

