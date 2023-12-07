comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ News / India/  More jobs, boost to manufacturing, toys export: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains Make in India success
Back Back

More jobs, boost to manufacturing, toys export: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains Make in India success

 Livemint

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday called Make-in-India a well thought initiative of PM Modi. Declaring it a success, he said that manufacturing boost has led to an increase in country's export

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo) (HT_PRINT)

More than half a percentage of India's total export in FY23 was merchandise exports, followed by services exports. However, it used to be mostly services 10-15 years ago, said Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while highlighting the success of Make in India. He also called the boost to export due to manufacturing a major achievement for the country.

Also Read: We continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

In the last financial year, a total of 762 billion dollars of exports was recorded. Out of this, 453 billion dollars was merchandise exports, services exports were 309 billion dollars. The picture was not the same 10-15 years ago when the export was led by services export mostly, Union Minister told ANI on Thursday.

Also Read: Crude oil prices decline: How it will impact the equity market, reasons for the fall, sectors to be affected and more

Explaining the importance of the manufacturing sector in employment generation, Vaishnaw said, “When PM Modi launched Make in India, there was a deep thinking behind it. If things are manufactured in India, our people get jobs and our small and micro industries generate employment. If exports to other countries increase, money comes to the country and a change comes to the income and economy of the country in a way. With this thinking, Make in India was launched. Its success is clear."

Also Read: The rise and rise of UPI: A forecast for Unified Payments Interface for 2024

After the launch of Make in India, every sector is seeing good manufacturing growth, claimed Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also highlighted how a boost in the manufacturing sector has led to diversification in the contributors of India's exports.

Also Read: Budget 2024: What will the market look for in Vote on Account?

“There is about 11 billion dollars worth of electrical machinery & equipment exports, about 11 billion dollars worth of mobile phones export. This growth is rising. This year too, 50 billion dollars of mobile phones' manufacturing has been done and the export is worth about 15 billion dollars," he added.

He also mentioned how India, once a prime importer of toys, is now exporting them to different countries. With efforts made under Make-in-India, India is moving towards exports in all sectors.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 04:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App