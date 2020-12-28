More judges needed in high courts and lower courts, SC intervention seeked

Cause of action accrued on October 25, 2009, and continues when Centre promised to reduce pendency of cases from 15 years to three years but Centre did nothing to implement the recommendations proposed by Law Commission of India in Report no. 114 (an alternative forum for resolution of disputes), Report no 116 (formation of Indian judicial service), Report no. 221 (need for speedy justice), Report no. 230 (reform in the judiciary), Report no. 45 (arrears and backlog), the petition submitted.