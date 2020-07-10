More local lockdowns in India as coronavirus cases near 8 lakh

A day after reporting over 25,000 fresh cases for the first time, India's daily COVID-19 count witnessed a new record today. Over 26,500 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The country recorded nearly 8 lakh coronavirus cases, the third-biggest outbreak in the world. The death toll from the COVID-19 disease, increased to over 21,000, according to the data released by the ministry of health and family affairs.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounted for 60% of the total coronavirus cases in India. The central government implemented the nationwide lockdown in the last of week of March to prevent the virus spread. Several lockdown measures were relaxed in June to restart the economic activities. Indian economy came to a standstill due to two-month lockdown in the country.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounted for 60% of the total coronavirus cases in India. The central government implemented the nationwide lockdown in the last of week of March to prevent the virus spread. Several lockdown measures were relaxed in June to restart the economic activities. Indian economy came to a standstill due to two-month lockdown in the country.

Domestic flight services and special passenger trains started in a limited manner. Hotels, restaurants, places of worship were permitted to open their gates for people with restrictions. Several offices started functioning, barring those in the containment zones.

But the new rise in coronavirus cases across the country forced several state governments to re-impose the lockdown. A nine-day curfew was imposed in Aurangabad, an industrial town in Maharashtra, to contain a spike. The lockdown severely affected operations of automakers such as Bajaj Auto.

"Employees could not go to work today due to the curfew," said Thengade Bajirao, president of the Bajaj Auto Workers' Union.

With an annual production capacity of more than 3.3 million motorbikes and other vehicles, the Waluj plant in Aurangabad accounts for more than 50% of Bajaj's manufacturing volume in India.

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., small auto-part makers, pharmaceutical companies such as Ajanta Pharma have production units in Aurangabad, along with beer makers such as Carlsberg and Heineken.

Uttar Pradesh government announced a two-day lockdown in the state, starting from today. A fresh lockdown was re-implemented in the containment areas of the West Bengal from Thursday to curb the virus spread.

(With inputs from Reuters)