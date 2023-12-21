Three more Congress MPs, including DK Suresh, Nakul Nath and Deepak Baij, were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday. They were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for causing “utter disregard to the House…display of placards and entering into the Well of the House". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know about the suspension spree in Parliament 1. After Thursday's suspension, a total of 100 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session. These include 13 MPs who were suspended from the Lower House on December 14, 33 were suspended this Monday, 49 on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three more on Thursday.

2. Meanwhile, 46 MPs — one on December 14 and 45 on Monday — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha in the Winter Session 2023. In total, 146 MPs have been suspended from Parliament since December 14.

3. With the ‘historic’ suspensions, only 33 MPs from the Opposition INDIA bloc have been left in the Lok Sabha. According to news agency PTI, the INDIA bloc has a total strength of 133 MPs in the Lower House. In the Rajya Sabha, the INDIA bloc has 95 MPs, of which 46 remain suspended. AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended as a Rajya Sabha member on July 24. This left only 48 members of the INDIA bloc in the Upper House.

4. As the Lok Sabha proceedings began on Thursday, Opposition MPs continued their protest against suspension of a large number of MPs, and demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

5. On Thursday, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in Delhi to protest the suspension of opposition lawmakers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the House.

The lawmakers took out the march while carrying a huge 'Save Democracy' banner and placards with messages like 'Opposition MPs Suspended' 'Parliament Caged' and 'Democracy Expelled' written on them.

Placards rest on a chair after suspended lawmakers briefly marched outside the Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

6. INDIA bloc leaders will hold a nationwide protests on Friday, December 22, in all district headquarters against the government's "immoral and illegal" behaviour of this government, Kharge, the Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, was quoted by PTI as saying.

7. Earlier this week, a political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee seemingly mimicked Rajya Sabha Chiarman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension.

8. The Opposition has been disrupting Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, demanding a statement from AMit Shah on the security breach. In a major security lapse, two men had jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters.

10. Opposition leaders condemned the mass suspension of MPs from Parliament. In a post on , Kharge said, "We, the people of India need to Save Democracy. Passing important legislations by suspending Opposition MPs is not Democracy. It is the worst kind of authoritarianism."

