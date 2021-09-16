More NRIs now eyeing properties in India for self-use: Survey

Commenting on the survey findings, Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said: "In the recent years before covid, many NRIs were in wait-and-watch mode amid the various structural reforms in the economy and the real estate industry. Before the pandemic, many NRIs keen on real estate preferred commercial properties—housing was low on their wish list. In short, the fallout of covid on global economies and job prospects has once again rekindled housing demand from NRIs."