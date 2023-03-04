More optimistic than ever about India’s progress: Bill Gates after meeting PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:21 PM IST
He talks about India’s achievements such as PM Gatishakti Masterplan, G20 presidency, education, innovation, fighting diseases and push to millets
NEW DELHI: Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist, and billionaire Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was more optimistic than ever about the progress that India was making in health, development, and climate.
