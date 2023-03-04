More optimistic than ever about India’s progress: Bill Gates after meeting PM Modi

He dwelled on India’s handling of the pandemic and said “in addition to producing new life-saving tools, India also excels at delivering them—its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines. They created an open-source platform called Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated. This platform is now being expanded to support India’s universal immunization program. Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree."