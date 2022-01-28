More Padma Bhushan for biz leaders, only 10 doctors in list

Business personalities bagged five out of 17 Padma Bhushan titles given away this year, the most since 2011 and far higher than their average share in the category until last year (6.4%). Tech titans Satya Nadella of Microsoft Corp. and Sundar Pichai of Google were among the Padma Bhushan awardees in the 2022 list announced Tuesday. Domestic vaccine makers Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India also received the third-highest civilian award category. Natarajan Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons was also on the list in a year the group took over Air India. The award to Krishna and Suchitra Ella counts as one.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}