More pan masala disclosures, but no tax based on capacity
Industry-specific data on tax evasion was not immediately available but as per official records, between July 2017 and August 2020, over ₹93,400 crore of GST evasion was detected by central and state authorities and over 400 arrests made across industries.
New Delhi: A ministerial panel appointed by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has rejected the idea of imposing a capacity-based tax on pan masala and gutka but proposed greater disclosure requirements for the tobacco-based industry, a person informed about Centre-state discussions on GST-related matters said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×