More pan masala disclosures, but no tax based on capacity

“In the pre-GST era, the number of installed machines and the speed of production was considered for determining the appropriate tax for a unit. But GST is not an origin-based tax; it is a destination-based tax on consumption. The ministerial group has proposed scaling up disclosure requirement rather than capacity-based taxation," said the first person quoted above. The excise duty levied on production was subsumed into GST in 2017. “Capacity-based taxation was a simpler method, used in the excise duty regime in limited, tax evasion-prone industries. The idea was that if taxes to be collected is decided based on capacity, the authorities need not worry about clandestine removal of goods from production units as tax is anyway collected on goods based on production capacity," said Muralidharan R., partner, Deloitte India.