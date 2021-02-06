More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'

The researchers also found that prior to the COVID surge, the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions had excellent outcomes with an observed-to-expected (O/E) ratio of less than 1, which represents a better-than-expected mortality rate. However, during the COVID surge, there was a 110 per cent increase in the O/E for all adult cardiac procedures and a 167 per cent increase for isolated CABG, meaning more patients were dying than expected.