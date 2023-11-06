‘More people are willing to pay more money for Indian artworks’
India’s art market has never looked better. This year alone, over ₹150 crore worth of artworks have sold at auctions in India and around the world
In March 2023, Sotheby’s South Asian Art, a division which primarily focuses on the Indian art market, attracted $22 million in bidding with 84% of lots selling above estimates. An important piece in the collection was a Maqbool Fida Husain artwork titled Bulls which had a winning bid of $2.7 million, or ₹23 crore.