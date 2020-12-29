More people plan to travel again in next 3 months: IndiGo survey

NEW DELHI : Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers.

"Visiting friends or relatives (46%) and business (29%) will be the key reasons to travel, followed by leisure (9%) and work vacation (7%)," stated the survey released on Tuesday.

It said 69% of the passengers said they planned to travel again in the next three months. In its June survey, this figure stood at 54%.

Forty-seven percent of the respondents want to travel solo in the future, followed by 43% with family, the survey said.

Air transport is considered the safest mode by a wide margin for inter-city travel, it observed. 55% of respondents said they felt air travel safe. 37% of them found driving was safe, and 8% picked train travel.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "There has been a 16-point rise in passenger confidence in IndiGo from 65% in June to 81% in December 2020."

"We are pleased to see that we have gained customer confidence over the last six months on the back of our safety measures and customer initiatives," he added.

Indian carriers are permitted to operate not more than 80% of their pre-COVID flights.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months. However, at that time, carriers were allowed to operate maximum 33% of their pre-COVID flights. This figure has been gradually increased and stands at 80% currently.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

