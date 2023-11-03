More philanthropists around, but donations tell a different story
New Delhi: Indian philanthropists donating ₹5 crore or more to charity expanded to a record 119 individuals in 2022-23, but their average donation size has halved from the pandemic-era peak, according to the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list released on Thursday. In FY22, 108 individuals made it to the list.