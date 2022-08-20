As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Odisha, the state government on Friday said that its focus is now on several rivers in the area and is trying hard to tackle the flood in the Mahanadi river system, according to news agency PTI.

The authorities in Odisha have already started taking measures as the heavy rainfall will worsen the flood situation.

Around five lakh people in 13 districts are affected by the current deluge in the state, while 2.6 lakh of them are marooned in 470 villages, said an official quoted by PTI.

In an official statement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak from tonight. I request you all not to get panicked and just abide by the instructions."

Odisha floods: Precautionary measures taken to avoid the situation

PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner said that keeping in view the IMD forecast, the focus is now on rivers including Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Salandi, and Brahmani. He said that the Mahanadi river has already witnessed a peak flood this week and the water level is still above the danger level.

Jena stated that the administration has analyzed the IMD forecast and took various precautionary measures, according to which, the authorities of the northern Odisha districts along with Bhadrak Bhadrak have been put on alert while the collectors of the Mahanadi delta region are also on guard for the eventualities to be created due to the deep depression.

Meanwhile, Balasore district Collector Dattatreya Bhaosaheb Sindhe has also instructed the officials not to allow tourists in places like Chandipur, Talasari, Kasafala, Dagara, and Panchlingeswar on Friday and Saturday.

From Balasore town, the administration has evacuated around 3,000 people living in low-lying areas.

The Bhadrak district administration has also directed the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centers in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the weather office.

IMD forecast

Apart from heavy rainfall, the weather forecasting agency also predicted squally wind with speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast till Friday midnight because of the formation of a deep depression.

After this, the wind will gradually decrease to 45-44 kmph gusting 65 kmph by Saturday morning and it will decline further by the evening, according to IMD.

However, the weather office has rejected the speculations of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a cyclone.

(With PTI inputs)