More rain in flood-hit Odisha? See IMD forecast here2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Odisha floods: The authorities have already started taking measures as the heavy rainfall will worsen the flood situation.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Odisha, the state government on Friday said that its focus is now on several rivers in the area and is trying hard to tackle the flood in the Mahanadi river system, according to news agency PTI.