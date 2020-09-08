More rain in store, predicts IMD

“We have indicated in our weekly weather update that withdrawal of monsoon may begin from western parts of Rajasthan in the week to 18 September. But we are also expecting a low-pressure area to develop over west central Bay of Bengal around that time. While withdrawal of monsoon may begin, we are still studying as to when it’s likely to completely withdraw. We are expecting normal to above normal rain in Kerala, Karnataka and coastal areas of Maharashtra around and after 17 September," M. Mohapatra, director general, IMD, said at a virtual briefing.