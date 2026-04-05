More rain on the weather forecast? IMD issues nowcast alert for Delhi, UP, Rajasthan — full precipitation update here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued nowcast warning for more rains in national capital region. It further issued an orange alert for Jharkhand, predicting heavy rains today — 5 April and yellow alert for several northeastern, central, eastern and southern states. Forecasting wet spells in the coming days in the wake of active western disturbance, the weather office predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Arunachal Pradesh on 5 April and then again between 7 and 10 April.

Wet spells are also likely in Assam and Meghalaya today and again on 8 and 9 April. “Another successive Western disturbance very likely to affect northwest India during the week with peak activity on 7th & 08th April,” IMD said in its latest weather report.

Also Read | Delhi weather today: Capital braces for more rain as IMD issues alert

Suggesting that day temperatures will remain below normal to near normal over most part of the country during next 7 days, the Meteorological Department added, “Rainfall activity with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over central, east & peninsular India till 08th April with isolated hailstorm over Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on 4th; over West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on 07th & 08th; Jharkhand on 05th -07th April, 2026.”

View full Image View full Image Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for Jharkhand and yellow alert for several northeastern, central, eastern and southern states.

Kolkata weather today The regional weather office issued yellow alert for “thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind” in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Hooghly districts of South Bengal. Furthermore, light to moderate rain is likely in the above-mentioned districts.

Delhi weather today Delhi residents can expect “partly cloudy sky” condition in the morning hours which are likely to become generally cloudy towards the afternoon. Predicting possibility of thundery development during evening, IMD said that the maximum temperature will be below normal and is likely to settle around 30°C and 32°C. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 17°C and 19°C — in the near normal range.

The regional weather office issued nowcast warning at 7:25 AM forecasting downpour in the next 2 hours. The weather warning for Delhi-NCR region states, “Very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar), NCR ( Hindon AF Station).”