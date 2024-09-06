More rains expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra, East Rajasthan over weekend; IMD issues orange alert

Gujarat, Maharashtra and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend when the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival is set to kick off, with the IMD sounding an orange alert

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Gujarat, Maharashtra and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend when the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival is set to kick off, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert.

The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, East and northeast India during September 8 to 10.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are likely to receive good spells of showers over the weekend. Amid the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, a yellow alert has been sounded for Mumbai for Sunday. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thane which is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the weather office has issued an orange alert in Raigad from Saturday until Monday with the IMD forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’.

West and Central India

The weather agency predicted widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over West India and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Central India during the week.

The agency forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat Region on September 6 and 7; the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will also likely to very heavy rainfall from 6 to 9 September; Konkan and Goa during September 7 to 9.

Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra, Kutch, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Region are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during the next 7 days.

South Peninsular India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Lakshadweep; isolated to scattered rainfall over Rayalaseema,Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Interior Karnataka during the week.

The weather agency also forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8 and 9 and in Telangana on 9 and 10 September.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, from September 6 to 10 and in Telangana between 8 to 10 September.

East and Northeast India

Forecasting about the East and Northeast India, the India Meteorological Department said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfalls are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 7 days.

The Met department also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha, Jharkhand during 6 to 10 September; in Bihar from September 6 to 7; amd in SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 9 and 10.

Northwest India

The weather department forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Northwest India on September 6 and 7; isolated to scattered rainfall over the region during subsequent 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on September 6 and 7, while Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh will see September 6.

 

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
