India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted more heavy rains in some states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi over the next few days. Meanwhile, cold day conditions will continue in the national capital for two more days, following which temperatures are likely to rise a few notches.

Catch full forecast here:

Isolated/scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan on 21 & increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the region during 22-23 January.

Isolated/scattered rainfall over MP during 21-23 Jan and reduction thereafter

Isolated thunderstorm & hail over HP, Punjab, Haryana, West UP, north Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22 January;

Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh will witness thunderstorm & hail on 21 & 22. while similar conditions will prevail over Bihar on 22 & 23 and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 23 January, 2022.

Dense Fog in night/morning hours very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during next 2 days.

Cold day conditions in Delhi for 6 days in a trot

Parts of Delhi reeled under "cold day" conditions for the sixth day on the trot on Tuesday, and similar conditions are predicted for two more days.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature stood at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average temperature.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge Ayanagar, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Narela recorded 'cold day' and 'severe cold day' conditions.

The IMD said minimum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in Northwest India during the next five days, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.